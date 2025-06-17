Copa Holdings' May 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported robust traffic numbers for May 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in May.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In May, available seat miles (ASM: a measure of capacity) increased 7% year over year. RPM surged 7.5% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 87.6% from 87.3% in May 2024.

CPA's Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of CPA have risen 18% so far this year against a 10.7% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.



May 2025 Traffic Numbers of Other Airline Companies

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in RPM for May.

Volaris reported a 9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 4.3 percentage points to 81.8% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (3.5%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During May, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers, up 4.2% year over year.

On the domestic front, RPMs and ASMs increased 5.7% and 10.4%, respectively, from the May 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in May was 86.5%, a decrease of 3.8 percentage points from the year-ago levels. In international markets, RPM declined 0.2% year over year, while ASM rose 6.8% year over year. The international load factor decreased by 5.2 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 74.7%.

Apart from VLRS, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY has also reported May traffic numbers.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for May 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.9 million in May 2025, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase. The May load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% was higher than the year-ago reading of 94%, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

