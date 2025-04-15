Copa Holdings March 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A.CPA reported traffic numbers for March 2025 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in March.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In March, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 5.5% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 5.2% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 86.3% from 86.5% in the prior-year period.

CPA’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of CPA have lost 3% over the past three months compared with a 25.1% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.

CPA Stock Three-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

March 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Copa Holdings, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for March 2025 are LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for the month of March 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.2% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat kilometers. This growth was mainly driven by a 9.9% increase in the company’s international operations. LTM’s revenue passenger kilometers increased 5.6% year over year despite the impact of the Carnival holidays on Brazil’s domestic segment. The Carnival took place in the month of March in 2025, whereas it was celebrated in February in 2024, affecting year-over-year comparability.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 81.9% from 83.9% in March 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlinestransported 6.9 million passengers, an increase of 3% year over year.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair Holdings reported solid traffic numbers for March 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 15 million in March 2025, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in March was higher than the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The March load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% remained flat year over year, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. It was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 84,000 flights in March 2025, an improvement from the 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

Ryanair reportedly had flown 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a year.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

