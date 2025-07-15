Copa Holdings' June 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA has reported robust traffic numbers for June 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in June.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In June, available seat miles (ASM: a measure of capacity) increased 5.3% year over year. RPM rose 6.3% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) surged to 87.5% from 86.6% in June 2025.

CPA’s Price Performance

Shares of CPA have risen 16.6% so far this year against a 57.6% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.



June 2025 Traffic Numbers of Other Airline Companies

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles for June.

Volaris reported a 0.6% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 1.7 percentage points to 83.9% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the consolidated traffic decreased by 1.4% year over year. During June, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers, up 0.2% year over year.

Apart from VLRS, other airline companies, such as Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, have also reported their June traffic numbers.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for June 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.3 million in June 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase. The June load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat as compared with the year-ago levels, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

CPA’s Zacks Rank

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

