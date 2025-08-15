Copa Holdings' July 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings CPA, based in Panama City, Panama, is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for July 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in July.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In July, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 6.3% year over year. RPM improved 7.8% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 88.8% from 87.6% in July 2024.

Driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario, revenue passenger miles increased 6.4% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. Load factor increased 0.5 percentage points to 87.3% in the June quarter, with traffic growth outpacing the 5.8% capacity expansion in the three months.

July 2025 Traffic Numbers of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for July 2025 are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS.

European carrier Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for July 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 20.7 million in July 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s July traffic also reflects a straight seven-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. The July load factor of 96% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, indicating consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The metric was higher than the load factor of 95% reported in June and May, 93% reported in April and March, 92% reported in February and 91% reported in January 2025.

Although 680 flights were canceled due to the French air traffic control strikes, RYAAY operated more than 113,000 flights in July 2025. This marks an improvement from 109,000 flights operated in June, 108,000 flights in May, 103,000 flights in April, 84,000 flights in March and 71,360 flights in February 2025.

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, also known as Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in RPMs for July 2025.

VLRS reported a 6% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). Consolidated traffic, measured in RPMs, inched up 0.1% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor decreased 4.9 percentage points year over year to 84.9%. During July 2025, VLRS transported 2.76 million passengers, representing a 3% year-over-year increase.







