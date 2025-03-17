Copa Holdings February 2025 Air Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported traffic numbers for February 2025 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in February.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In February, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 1.7% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 2.3% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86.7% from 86.3% in February 2024.

CPA's Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of CPA have gained 7.3% over the past three months compared with 5.2% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

February 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Copa Holdings, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for February 2025 are LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlinesreported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK, a measure of air traffic) for February 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 4.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers. This growth was mainly driven by a 9.1% increase in the company’s international operations. LTM’s revenue passenger-kilometers increased 3.1% year over year.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 83.3% from 84.4% in February 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlinestransported more than 6.5 million passengers, an increase of 1.8% year over year.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for February 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.6 million in February 2025, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in February was higher than the January reading of 12.4 million.

The February load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 71,360 flights in February 2025. This marks an improvement from the prior month, wherein growth of RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

