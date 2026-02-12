Copa Holdings Earnings Fall Short of Estimates in Q4, Improve Y/Y

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.18, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 but improved 4.7% year over year. Revenues of $962.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $967.6 million but rallied 9.7% year over year due to an 12.9% increase in onboard passengers.

Passenger revenues (which contributed 94.8% to the top line) grew 9.4% year over year to $913.62 million. The upside was owing to 10.1% increase in revenue passenger miles, partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in passenger yield.

Cargo and mail revenues of $32.03 million grew 10.6% year over year, owing to higher cargo volumes resulting from the addition of a second freighter operation. Other operating revenues of $17.22 million improved 15.7% year over year, owing to an increase in ConnectMiles revenues from non-air partners.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

CPA’s Other Financial Details

On a consolidated basis, Copa Holdings’ traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 10.1% and capacity (measured in available seat miles) increased 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 0.2 percentage points to 86.4% in the reported quarter.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile dipped 0.4% year over year to 10.7 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) fell 0.3% year over year to 11.3 cents. Cost per available seat mile grew 1.6% year over year. Excluding fuel, the metric rose 0.7% year over year. The average fuel price per gallon increased 5% year over year to $2.50.

Operating expenses increased 11.6% year over year to $753.3 million in the fourth quarter, owing to capacity growth, higher maintenance-related costs and an increase in the average price of jet fuel. Wages, salaries, benefits and other employee expenses rose 11.6% year over year. Sales and distribution costs increased 10% year over year. Passenger servicing costs grew 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. Airport facilities and handling charges grew 6.7% year over year. Fuel expenses rose 13.7% year over year.

Copa Holdings exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $382.55 million compared with $248.82 million at the prior-quarter end.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, CPA took delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and ended the year with a total fleet of 125 aircraft. In January 2026, CPA took delivery of one additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 126 aircraft.

For 2026, CPA’s management expects consolidated capacity to rise 11-13% year over year, and the operating margin is expected to be 22-24%. The fuel cost is expected to be $2.50 per gallon.

RASM is still expected to be 11.2 cents. The load factor for the current year is expected to be 87%. Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to be 5.7 cents.

Copa Holdings expects to end 2026 with 133 aircraft.

Currently, CPA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and were down 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter revenue performance was hurt by 2% and 4% declines in revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharge revenues in Intermodal and Truckload, respectively, a 1% decrease in average trucks in Dedicated Contract Services, and 7% and 2% declines in load volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions and JBI, respectively.

The decrease in revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, was partially offset by a 15% increase in volume in JBT, a 1% uptick in productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, in DCS, and an increase in revenues per load in ICS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, decreased 2% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UAL's fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.10 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 but declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $15.4 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1% and increased 4.8% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.4% of the top line) increased 4.9% year over year to $13.9 billion. UAL flights transported 45,679 passengers in the fourth quarter, up 3% year over year. Cargo revenues fell 6% year over year to $490 million. Revenues from other sources rose 9.1% year over year to $981 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.