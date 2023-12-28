Copa Holdings (CPA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $107.17, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have appreciated by 15.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.83, marking a 14.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $880.99 million, showing a 1.08% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.26 per share and a revenue of $3.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +84.75% and +15.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.75% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Copa Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.05, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.