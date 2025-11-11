Copa Holdings (CPA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $127.27, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen an increase of 2.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 19, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.03, marking a 15.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $914.95 million, showing a 7.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.52 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.46% and +4.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.99.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

