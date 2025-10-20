Copa Holdings (CPA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $127.14, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.04, signifying a 15.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $916.67 million, up 7.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.53 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.53% and +4.73%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Copa Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.97.

It's also important to note that CPA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

