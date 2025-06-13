Copa Holdings (CPA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $103.77, demonstrating a -2.94% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 4.46% outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.33, marking a 15.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $842.94 million, reflecting a 2.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.64 per share and a revenue of $3.6 billion, representing changes of +14.29% and +4.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.43 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.