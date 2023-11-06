Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Copa Holdings (CPA) reached $86.38, with a -1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen an increase of 2.73% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.83% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 15, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.61, signifying a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $875.08 million, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.62 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion, indicating changes of +77% and +16.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Copa Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.05 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.31.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

