Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $110.35, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 0.22% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Copa Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $3.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 918.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $784.29 million, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.61 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.98% and +15.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.34% higher. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.