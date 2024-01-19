Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $90.29, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have depreciated by 14.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.94, indicating a 12.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $893.57 million, indicating a 0.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.22% higher. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.09 of its industry.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CPA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.