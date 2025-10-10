Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -2.15%: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $121.69, demonstrating a -2.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline witnessed a gain of 6.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.04, indicating a 15.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $916.67 million, up 7.25% from the year-ago period.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.53 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.53% and +4.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.08.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

