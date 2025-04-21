Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Copa Holdings (CPA) ending at $87.47, denoting a -0.76% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 6.6% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 8.44% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.78, showcasing a 9.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $892.3 million, reflecting a 0.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.60 per share and a revenue of $3.64 billion, signifying shifts of +7.14% and +5.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.47, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

