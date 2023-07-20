Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $119.73, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 8.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 915.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $784.29 million, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.60 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.86% and +15.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher within the past month. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.9.

We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

