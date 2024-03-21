Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Copa Holdings (CPA) reached $103.81, with a -1.98% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.14, showcasing a 21.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $848.71 million, reflecting a 2.14% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.14 per share and a revenue of $3.71 billion, representing changes of -3.87% and +7.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.79% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.75.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

