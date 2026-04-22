Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $119.71, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The stock of holding company for Panama's national airline has risen by 6.02% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.43, marking a 3.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 14.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.21 per share and a revenue of $4.2 billion, signifying shifts of -12.71% and +16.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.57% downward. Currently, Copa Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Copa Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.94, so one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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