Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Down 5.4% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) stock declined 5.4% since its second-quarter 2023 earnings release on Aug 9. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 and rose more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $809.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797 million and improved 16.7% year over year on the back of passenger revenues.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Passenger revenues (contributed 95.6% to the top line) increased 17.8% from second-quarter 2022, owing to higher load factors and yields. Cargo and mail revenues fell 10.6% to $23.9 million due to lower cargo volumes and yields. Other operating revenues came in at $11.5 million, up 18.6% year over year on the back of revenues from non-air ConnectMiles partners.

Below, we present all comparisons (in % terms) with second-quarter 2022 levels (pre-coronavirus).

On a consolidated basis, traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 15.4% and capacity (measured in available seat miles) increased 13.6%. As a result, the load factor increased 1.3 percentage points to 86.1% in the reported quarter.

Passenger revenue per available seat miles increased 3.6% to 11.4 cents. Additionally, revenue per available seat mile increased 2.7% to 12 cents. Cost per available seat mile decreased 17%. Excluding fuel, the metric fell 0.8%. The average fuel price per liter fell 35.9% to $2.65.



Total operating expenses decreased 5.6% to $614.52 million due to the 27.7% decrease in fuel costs. Expenses on wages, salaries and other employee benefits rose 18.9% owing to growth in operational staff to support current capacity, as well as salary adjustments and provisions for variable compensation. Sales and distribution costs increased 0.7% due to an increase in ticket sales. Passenger servicing costs grew 33.5%. Flight operation costs increased 3.9%.

Copa Holdings exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $281.86 million compared with $242.31 million at March 2023-end. Total debt, including lease liabilities, was $1.8 billion compared with $1.7 billion at the end of March 2023.

CPA ended second-quarter 2023 with aconsolidated fleetof 101 aircraft, which comprises 67 Boeing 737-800s, 24 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter. During the reported quarter, the carrier took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Outlook for 2023

For 2023, Copa Holdings expects its consolidated capacity or ASMs to register 12-13% growth over 2022, and its operating margin is expected to be between 22% and 24%.

Load factor is now expected to be around 86% (prior view: 85%).

Currently, Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT second-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.81 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million and fell 18.4% year over year. The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal, 21% in Truckload and a 4% decline in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions on the back of changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenue.

Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 14% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL reported better-than-expected revenues and EPS, driven by strong air-travel demand. DAL’s second-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported EPS of $1.44 a year ago, dull compared to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL’s total revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported second-quarter 2023 EPS of $5.03, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,178 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,927.1 million. UAL’s revenues increased 17.1% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. The year-over-year increase in the top line was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line) to $13,002 million. Nearly 42 million passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.