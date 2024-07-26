Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $91.34, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 3.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $841.01 million, up 3.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.24 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.28% and +6.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.61% decrease. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.