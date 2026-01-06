Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $127.31, moving -2.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 10.82% outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.44, up 11.28% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $968.08 million, indicating a 10.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.74 per share and revenue of $3.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.97% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% downward. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Copa Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CPA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.