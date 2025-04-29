Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $91.45, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 0.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copa Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.78, indicating a 9.79% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $892.3 million, down 0.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.60 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of +7.14% and +5.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Copa Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.79, so one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.