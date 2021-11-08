Copa Holdings (CPA) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Copa Holdings (CPA) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $78.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock surged primarily on optimism surrounding the continued recovery in air-travel demand as the Panamanian government eases coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

This holding company for Panama's national airline is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +93%. Revenues are expected to be $420.89 million, up 1199.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Copa Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CPA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

