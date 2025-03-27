Copa Holdings (CPA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $95.53, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.53%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline witnessed a gain of 2.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.78, showcasing a 9.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $892.3 million, indicating a 0.13% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.60 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +5.63%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.