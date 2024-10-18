Copa Holdings (CPA) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $102.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have appreciated by 10.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.48, reflecting a 20.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $860.34 million, down 0.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.62 per share and a revenue of $3.48 billion, indicating changes of -12.92% and +0.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. Right now, Copa Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.76, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.