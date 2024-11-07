Copa Holdings (CPA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the latest trading day at $97.89, indicating a +0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 4.1% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.71% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 20, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.48, marking a 20.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $860.34 million, indicating a 0.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.62 per share and a revenue of $3.48 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.92% and +0.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.35% increase. At present, Copa Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.03, so one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CPA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Zacks Investment Research

