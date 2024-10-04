Copa Holdings (CPA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $96.14, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 5.64% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.44, signifying a 21.64% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $860.14 million, reflecting a 0.87% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.56 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, representing changes of -13.28% and +0.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Right now, Copa Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.03, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

