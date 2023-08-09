Copa Holdings (CPA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $809.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $3.92 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25, the EPS surprise was +20.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 86.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.95%.

: 86.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.95%. Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon : $2.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.76.

: $2.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.76. Available seat miles : 6767 million versus 6735.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6767 million versus 6735.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. CASM : 9.1 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3 cents.

: 9.1 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3 cents. CASM excluding fuel : 5.9 cents versus 5.97 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.9 cents versus 5.97 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Yield : 13.3 cents versus 12.7 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.3 cents versus 12.7 cents estimated by three analysts on average. RASM : 12 cents versus 11.73 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12 cents versus 11.73 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM : 11.4 cents versus 11.2 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.4 cents versus 11.2 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue Passengers miles : 5826 million compared to the 5718.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5826 million compared to the 5718.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 79.9 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.45 Mgal.

: 79.9 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.45 Mgal. Total Number of Aircraft : 101 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.02.

: 101 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.02. Passenger revenue: $773.78 million versus $747.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.