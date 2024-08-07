Copa Holdings (CPA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $819.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $2.88 for the same period compares to $3.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.01 million, representing a surprise of -2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 86.8% compared to the 86.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 86.8% compared to the 86.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 10.5 cents versus 11.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.5 cents versus 11.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Yield : 12.1 cents versus 12.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.1 cents versus 12.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon : $2.79 versus $2.80 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.79 versus $2.80 estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles : 7.42 billion versus 7.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7.42 billion versus 7.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. CASM excluding fuel : 5.6 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.89 cents.

: 5.6 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.89 cents. CASM : 8.9 cents versus 9.23 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.9 cents versus 9.23 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Passengers miles : 6.45 billion versus 6.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.45 billion versus 6.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. RASM : 11 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.46 cents.

: 11 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.46 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 87.6 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.42 Mgal.

: 87.6 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.42 Mgal. Total Number of Aircraft : 109 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109.

: 109 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue : $781.50 million compared to the $812.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.