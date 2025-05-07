Copa Holdings (CPA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $899.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $4.28 for the same period compares to $4.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $889.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +13.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load Factor : 86.4% compared to the 86.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 86.4% compared to the 86.1% average estimate based on five analysts. PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM) : 11 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.02 cents.

: 11 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.02 cents. Yield : 12.7 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.8 cents.

: 12.7 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.8 cents. Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon : $2.54 versus $2.56 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.54 versus $2.56 estimated by four analysts on average. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 7.8 billion compared to the 7.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7.8 billion compared to the 7.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. CASM Excl. Fuel : 5.8 cents compared to the 5.89 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.8 cents compared to the 5.89 cents average estimate based on four analysts. CASM : 8.8 cents compared to the 8.92 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.8 cents compared to the 8.92 cents average estimate based on four analysts. RPMs (Revenue passengers miles) : 6.74 billion versus 6.7 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.74 billion versus 6.7 billion estimated by four analysts on average. RASM : 11.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.5 cents.

: 11.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.5 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 91 Mgal versus 92.94 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 91 Mgal versus 92.94 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Total Number of Aircraft : 112 versus 114 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 112 versus 114 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $859.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $852.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

