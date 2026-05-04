Copa Holdings (CPA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Copa Holdings (CPA) was down 4.51% at $110.99. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 1.43% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.43, marking a 3.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 14.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.21 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.71% and +16.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.6.

It's also important to note that CPA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.