Copa Holdings (CPA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $85.32, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen a decrease of 9.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 15, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.62, reflecting a 24.4% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $875.08 million, indicating an 8.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.62 per share and a revenue of $3.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +77% and +16.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.7% increase. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.4, so one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.