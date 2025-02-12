Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Copa Holdings (CPA) reported revenue of $877.05 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.99, compared to $4.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load Factor : 86.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.

: 86.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.1%. PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM) : 10.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.8 cents.

: 10.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.8 cents. Yield : 12.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.56 cents.

: 12.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.56 cents. Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon : $2.38 compared to the $2.43 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.38 compared to the $2.43 average estimate based on four analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 7.75 billion versus 7.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7.75 billion versus 7.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. CASM Excl. Fuel : 5.9 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.9 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on four analysts. CASM : 8.7 cents compared to the 8.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.7 cents compared to the 8.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts. RPMs (Revenue passengers miles) : 6.68 billion compared to the 6.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6.68 billion compared to the 6.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. RASM : 11.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.28 cents.

: 11.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.28 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 91.2 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.33 Mgal.

: 91.2 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.33 Mgal. Total Number of Aircraft : 112 versus 112 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 112 versus 112 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $833.19 million compared to the $844.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

