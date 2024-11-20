Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $854.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $4.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $860.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48, the EPS surprise was +0.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 86.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 86.8%.

: 86.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 86.8%. Passenger revenue per ASM : 10.5 cents compared to the 10.66 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.5 cents compared to the 10.66 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Available seat miles : 7.79 billion compared to the 7.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.79 billion compared to the 7.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue Passengers miles : 6.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.74 billion.

: 6.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.74 billion. RASM : 11 cents compared to the 11.1 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11 cents compared to the 11.1 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Yield : 12.2 cents versus 12.23 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12.2 cents versus 12.23 cents estimated by three analysts on average. CASM excluding fuel : 5.7 cents compared to the 5.73 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.7 cents compared to the 5.73 cents average estimate based on three analysts. CASM : 8.7 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.76 cents.

: 8.7 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.76 cents. Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon : $2.60 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58.

: $2.60 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 91.3 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15 Mgal.

: 91.3 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15 Mgal. Total Number of Aircraft : 110 compared to the 112 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 110 compared to the 112 average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $818.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $837.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

