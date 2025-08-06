Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $842.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $3.61 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $834.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Load Factor : 87.3% compared to the 86.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 87.3% compared to the 86.7% average estimate based on five analysts. PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM) : 10.1 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.1 cents.

: 10.1 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.1 cents. Yield : 11.6 cents compared to the 10.89 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11.6 cents compared to the 10.89 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon : $2.32 compared to the $2.40 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.32 compared to the $2.40 average estimate based on four analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 7.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.83 billion.

: 7.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.83 billion. CASM Excl. Fuel : 5.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.77 cents.

: 5.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.77 cents. CASM : 8.5 cents versus 8.58 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.5 cents versus 8.58 cents estimated by four analysts on average. RPMs (Revenue passengers miles) : 6.86 billion versus 6.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.86 billion versus 6.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. RASM : 10.7 cents compared to the 11.41 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.7 cents compared to the 11.41 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 91.90 Mgal versus 91.27 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 91.90 Mgal versus 91.27 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Total Number of Aircraft : 115 compared to the 116 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 115 compared to the 116 average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $797.27 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $794.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.