Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Copa Holdings (CPA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $834.81 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' will reach $794.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Load Factor' will reach 86.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' stands at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Yield' reaching N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts expect 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' to come in at 7.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.42 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'CASM Excl. Fuel' at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM' will likely reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' should arrive at 6.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'RASM' to reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' should come in at 91 millions of gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88 millions of gallons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Number of Aircraft' of 116 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 109 .

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Expense- Fuel' will reach $218.49 million.

Shares of Copa Holdings have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

