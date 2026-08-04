Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Copa Holdings (CPA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Copa Holdings is one of 110 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CPA has gained about 21.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 14.9% on average. As we can see, Copa Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock is up 50.7% year-to-date.

In Teekay Tankers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 88.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.8% so far this year, so CPA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Teekay Tankers falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.5%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Copa Holdings and Teekay Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.