Copa Holdings (CPA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Copa Holdings (CPA) reached $102.92, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 1.41% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.06, showcasing a 23.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $837.31 million, down 3.45% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.11 per share and a revenue of $3.7 billion, representing changes of -4.05% and +7.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.97% upward. Currently, Copa Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.62.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CPA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

