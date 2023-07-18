Copa Holdings (CPA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $117.71, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 3.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 915.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $784.29 million, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.60 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.86% and +15.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.82.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CPA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.