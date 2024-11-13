Copa Holdings (CPA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $100.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 1.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 20, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.48, signifying a 20.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $860.34 million, showing a 0.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.62 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.92% and +0.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Copa Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.56 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.