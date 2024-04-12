Copa Holdings (CPA) March Traffic Rises From 2023 Levels

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported solid traffic numbers for March 2024 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in March on a year-over-year basis.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In March, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 12.3% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 11.5%. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 86.5% in March 2024.

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for March. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, also reported solid traffic numbers for March 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in February was 13.60 million, implying that 8% more passengers flew than a year ago. The load factor was high at 93% in March 2024. The reading was similar in the year-ago period. RYAAY operated more than 77,000 flights in March 2024. However, more than 950 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

