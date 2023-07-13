Copa Holdings (CPA) June Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported highly impressive traffic numbers for June on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in June on a year-over-year basis.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In June, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 10.7% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 14.9%. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 86.8% from 83.7% in June 2022.

Impressive air traffic has led to a 72.8% appreciation in the CPA stock in the past year. This northward movement compares favorably with 37.9% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Copa Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for June. Brazilian carrier, Azul S.A. AZUL, reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for June 2023. AZUL’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 15% and 12.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor improved to 80.9% from 79.3% in June 2022.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (2%) outpacing available seat kilometers (0.6%), the load factor increased to 79.1% from 78% in June 2022. Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 92.8% and 94.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 87.3%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL has also reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for June 2023. In June, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 14% and 15.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor was 75.7%. The number of flight departures at GOL in June registered a 20.8% year-over-year increase. Consolidated passengers on board rose 21% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (12.9%) outpacing available seat kilometers (12.4%), the load factor increased to 76% from 75.7% in June 2023.

Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of the total departures during the month, grew 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 20.3% in June. International departures surged 62.1% in June on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats surged 65.1% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 20.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric increased 31.2% year over year.

European carrier Ryanair HoldingsRYAAY also reported impressive traffic numbers for June 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in June was 17.4 million. This compared favorably with the May 2023 figure of 17 million and 15.9 million in June 2022. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor was high at 95% in June 2023. The reading was similar to that reported a year ago. RYAAY operated more than 96,250 flights in June 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.