Copa Holdings (CPA) July Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels

Copa Holdings, S.A.CPA reported highly impressive traffic numbers for July on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in July on a year-over-year basis.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In July, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 9.9% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 12.5%. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 89% from 87% in July 2022.

Impressive air traffic has led to a 28.8% appreciation in the CPA stock in the past year. This northward movement compares favorably with 7.1% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.



Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for July. Brazilian carrier, Azul S.A. AZUL reported year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for July 2023. AZUL’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 5.3% and 7.1%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) was 83.2% in July 2023.

Internationally, with revenue passenger kilometers (48.1%) outpacing available seat kilometers (47.5%), the load factor increased to 89.1% from 88.7% in July 2022. On the domestic front, the load factor was 81.5%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL recently reported an impressive year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for July 2023.

In July, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 6.5% and 3.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 83.4% from 80.8% in June 2022. The number of flight departures at GOL in July registered a 10.6% year-over-year jump. Consolidated passengers on board rose 14.5% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (5%) outpacing available seat kilometers (0.7%), the load factor climbed to 83.5% in July 2023 from 80.1% a year ago.

Domestic departures during the month grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 9% in July 2023. International departures surged 53.6% in July 2023 on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats rose 54.3% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 13.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric expanded 40.6% year over year.

European carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY also reported impressive traffic numbers for July 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in July was 18.7 million, up 11% year over year. This compared favorably with the June 2023 figure of 17.4 million and the May 2023 figure of 17 million. Owing to upbeat traffic, the load factor was high at 96% in July 2023. The reading was similar to that reported a year ago. RYAAY operated more than 102,000 flights in July 2023.

