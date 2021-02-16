Copa Holdings (CPA) January Traffic Down 66% on COVID-19 Woes

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported a significant decline in January traffic as it grapples with coronavirus-led travel demand woes. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 66% year over year to 621.4 million.



With travel demand significantly below 2019 levels, the airline’s capacity (measured in available seat miles/ASMs), declined 54.8% year over year to 979.5 million in January. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slipped 2080 basis points to 63.4% as traffic decreased more than the contraction in capacity.



Amid coronavirus-induced tepid travel demand, the carrier incurred a loss (excluding $1.97 from non-recurring items) of $2.00 per share in fourth-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.90.

Quarterly revenues of $158.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.4 million. However, the top line plunged 76.7% year over year with passenger revenues (contributed 93% to the top line) declining 77.6%.



Owing to COVID-19’s effect on the aviation industry, the company operated at a capacity of approximately 27% of its 2019 level in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Saia, Inc. SAIA and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 77%, 57% and 80% in the past six months, respectively.

