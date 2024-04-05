Copa Holdings (CPA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $101.74, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copa Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 15, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.06, showcasing a 23.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $837.31 million, down 3.45% from the prior-year quarter.

CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.15 per share and revenue of $3.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.81% and +7.03%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Currently, Copa Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Copa Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

