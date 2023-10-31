Copa Holdings (CPA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Copa Holdings (CPA) ending at $81.65, denoting a +0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.86% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 15, 2023. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $875.08 million, up 8.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.62 per share and a revenue of $3.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +77% and +16.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Copa Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.