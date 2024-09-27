Copa Holdings (CPA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Copa Holdings (CPA) ending at $95.43, denoting a +1.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen an increase of 3.12% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copa Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.44, showcasing a 21.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $860.14 million, indicating a 0.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.54 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, representing changes of -13.4% and +0.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.82% decrease. As of now, Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.84.

One should further note that CPA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

