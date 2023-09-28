Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed at $88.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 15.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 20.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $863.91 million, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.38 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.09% and +15.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.

Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

