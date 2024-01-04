Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $100.74, demonstrating a +0.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have appreciated by 3.11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copa Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.83, indicating a 14.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $880.99 million, showing a 1.08% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Copa Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Copa Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.3 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

