Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $119.41, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 9.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2023. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 915.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $797.03 million, up 14.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.54 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.14% and +16.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.2% higher. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.33, so we one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CPA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

